Inaugural ‘Friday Art Club’ exhibition

Members of Flowerfield Arts Centre’s Friday Art Club are set to showcase their work in a new exhibition.

The Portstewart club meets every week to share ideas, discuss techniques and take inspiration and support from each other.

During this time, they also create fresh and original pieces which are now set to go on display for the first time.

The Arts Centre is delighted to see the Club flourish in this way, and this inaugural exhibition is an exciting development of the artists’ partnership.

Most of the artworks will be for sale, making this is a perfect opportunity to pick up an early work from a budding newcomer or purchase a piece from a more established artist.

With a variety of mediums to choose from, there will be something to suit all tastes.

The exhibition launch takes place on Saturday, September 7 from 2pm to 4pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

It will continue until September 28.