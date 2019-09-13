Free screenings of The Quiet Man at Flowerfield Arts Centre

Flowerfield Arts Centre is giving you the chance to see the all-time classic film ‘The Quiet Man’ for free later this month.

Two screenings will take place on Wednesday, September 25, including a ‘dementia friendly’ option at 11am aimed at older people and community groups and a later show at 7pm which is open to all.

Directed by John Ford, who can forget the battle of the sexes between American Sean Thornton (John Wayne) as he returns to his Irish roots and homeland and the feisty Mary Kate Danaher (Maureen O’Hara). A comedy romance, this film charmed international audiences with its heart-warming depiction of rural Ireland

Due to its running time (129 minutes) there will be a short interval with tea, coffee and refreshments.

This project was made possible through funding from the National Lottery awarded to the British Film Institute (BFI) and managed by Film Hub NI, Queens University, Belfast

Although admission is free, please reserve your space by calling 028 7083 1400. Group bookings welcome.