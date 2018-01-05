Former Miss NI and beauty blogger Rebekah Shirley reveals her top beauty tips

Ballymoney stunner Rebekah Shirley was crowned the 2014 Miss Northern Ireland winner.

Aged just 18-years-old at the time, Rebekah impressed the panel of judges with her beauty, charm and personality - giving her the winning edge over 25 other finalists to acquire the coveted crown.

Speaking at the time, down-to-earth Rebekah said: “I’ve always looked up to previous Miss Northern Ireland winners, so I hope to follow in their footsteps and become a positive role model for other local girls.”

Now the ACA Model, blogger and YouTuber at The Maker Upper uncovers the secrets to her radiant skin - which includes make-up free days whenever possible.

“To be perfectly honest I’m either an ‘all or nothing’ girl when it comes to make up,” Rebekah reveals.

“Most of my days at university I don’t wear make up. I’ve been blessed with quite good skin so I like to focus on my skincare and try not to wear make up everyday to clog my pores.

“However, if I’m running errands or nipping into town, my ‘go to’ look would be foundation, concealer, bronzer, brows and mascara. Very simple but put together.”

And Rebekah has found a purse-friendly foundation, extremely popular amongst many thanks to its affordable price point at £9.99.

“My make up is filled with drugstore and high end products. My favourite products would have to be the L’Oréal True Match Foundation as I’ve compared it to many high end foundations and nothing ever comes close to it.

“I also love the Chanel Soleil De Tan cream bronzer. This is perfect for warming up your skin and giving you that beautiful healthy glow.

“I love buying new make up and trying new products, but if I find something that works for me I usually stick to that product as I know it is my go to and won’t let me down.

“I recently purchased the MAC mineralise skin finish in the shade Give Me Sun and it’s my favourite powder bronzer ever!

“I love a dewy look to my skin, so if I had to choose one go to make up item it would have to be the Illamasqua Radiance Veil Primer. It gives you the most beautiful glow that you can wear on or under foundation.”

When adapting your make up for a big night out, Rebekah had these simple tips.

“For day to night make up I would always go back to my eyes and deepen up my crease with a dark brown or black to really smoke it out.

“As well as using the Inglot black gel liner in my water line and smoking that out with some dark shadows to create that perfect smokey eye.

“To tie the look together I will then add a pair of lashes, my favourites at the minute being the Doll Lash.”

You can follow Rebekah at @rebekahshirley95.