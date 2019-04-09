William Dunlop tribute night planned on eve of North West 200

A tribute night in memory of William Dunlop will be held at The Anchor Bar in Portstewart during this year’s North West 200.

The event will take place on Friday, May 17 from 6.30pm-9pm at the popular venue in the seaside resort on the eve of the international road race.

William Dunlop

Ballymoney star William was tragically killed in a crash at the Skerries 100 in 2018.

Footage of his 119 road racing victories will be shown on the night and an auction and raffle will be held, with all proceeds being placed into a trust for his two young daughters, Ella and Willa Wren.

There will also be limited edition William Dunlop merchandise on sale and news on the progress of the William Dunlop Foundation, which is being set up by his partner, Janine Brolly, to help young families who have suffered a bereavement through the sport.

Auction items will be available online from May 1. Simply visit www.williamdunlopracing.co.uk.