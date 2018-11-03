William Dunlop posthumously inducted into Hall of Fame at poignant awards ceremony

William Dunlop was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Gala Sports Awards in Coleraine on Friday evening.

On a poignant occasion, William’s partner, Janine, accepted the accolade from Cllr Brenda Chivers, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and presenter Sarah Travers at the event, which took place in the Lodge Hotel.

Ballymoney man William (32) was tragically killed in a crash during practice at the Skerries 100 on July 7, plunging Irish motorcycling into mourning.

Thousands attended his funeral at Garryduff Presbyterian Church as he was laid to rest in the same graveyard as his legendary racing father, Robert, and uncle Joey.