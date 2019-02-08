Top 25 fastest solo riders ever at Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison raised lap speeds to new heights at the Isle of Man TT in 2018, with Hickman setting the first ever 135mph lap.

The Smiths BMW rider recorded a new world road racing lap record on the final lap of the Senior race as he came from behind to narrowly deny Harrison after an epic battle, raising the bar to 135.452mph.

Dean Harrison lapped at over 134mph from a standing start in the 2018 Superbike TT.

Hickman established the TT as the fastest road racing course of all, taking over the mantle from the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod.

Harrison, who set a blistering lap record of 134.432mph from a standing start in the Superbike TT, also came within a whisker of a 135mph lap as he upped his pace to 134.918mph in the Senior.

All six sector records around the Mountain Course were also shattered, with the ideal lap now standing at an incredible 136.413mph.

Fastest solo riders at the Isle of Man TT:

Michael Dunlop set his fastest TT lap at 133.962mph as he won the 2016 Senior TT on the Hawk BMW.

1. Peter Hickman (BMW) 2018 Senior 16m42.778s 135.452mph

2. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 2018 Senior 16m46.742s 134.918mph

3. Michael Dunlop (BMW) 2016 Senior 16m53.929s 133.962mph

4. Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 2016 Senior 17m00.384s 133.115mph

5. John McGuinness (Honda) 2015 Senior 17m03.567s 132.701mph

6. Conor Cummins (Honda) 2018 SBK 17m04.431s 132.589mph

7. James Hillier (Kawasaki) 2015 Senior 17m05.779s 132.414mph

8. Guy Martin (BMW) 2015 Senior 17m05.907s 132.398mph

9. Bruce Anstey (Honda) 2014 SBK 17m06.682s 132.298mph

10. Josh Brookes (Norton) 2018 Senior 17m10.994s 131.745mph

11. David Johnson (BMW) 2015 Senior 17m12.165s 131.595mph

12. Michael Rutter (BMW) 2016 STK 17m15.924s 131.118mph

13. Gary Johnson (Kawasaki) 2016 Senior 17m17.291s 130.945mph

14. William Dunlop (BMW) 2014 Senior 17m18.016s 130.853mph

15. Lee Johnston (BMW) 2015 STK 17m18.037s 130.851mph

16. Martin Jessopp (BMW) 2018 SBK 17m18.910s 130.741mph

17. Cameron Donald (Honda) 2013 SBK 17m19.007s 130.729mph

18. Steve Plater (Honda) 2009 Senior 17m20.91s 130.490mph

19. Dan Kneen (BMW) 2017 STK 17m22.051s 130.347mph

20. Keith Amor (Honda) 2011 Senior 17m23.41s 130.177mph

21. Phil Crowe (BMW) 2018 SBK 17m25.176s 129.957mph

22. Ryan Farquhar (Kawasaki) 2010 STK 17m25.77s 129.883mph

23. Sam West (BMW) 2018 Senior 17m27.118s 129.716mph

24. Steve Mercer (Honda) 2016 SBK 17m30.299s 129.323mph

25. Ivan Lintin (Kawasaki) 2018 STK 17m31.442s 129.183mph