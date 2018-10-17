Sunflower Trophy Races schedule

The 41st Sunflower Trophy Race meeting takes place at Bishopscourt this Friday and Saturday.

With continued sponsorship from Jim Finlay, this unique end of season short circuit has yet again attracted a top class entry.

Timed Practice will start on Friday morning at 9.15 am.

Full race schedule:

Friday

1. Pre Injection & Cup Non-Qualifiers 8 Laps

2. Superbike Pro Race 1 10 Laps

3. Superbike Cup / Supersport Cup & F1 8 Laps

4. Young Guns Challenge / Junior Cup 7 Laps

5. Moto 3 / 250GP 8 Laps

Saturday

1. Lightweight Supersport 8 Laps

2. Young Guns Challenge / Junior Cup 7 Laps

3. Supertwins / Prod Twins 8 Laps

4. Moto 3 / 250cc GP 8 Laps

5. Supersport Pro 10 Laps

6. Superbike Cup / Supersport Cup & F1 8 Laps

7. Superbike Pro Race 2 10 Laps

8. Sidecars 8 Laps

Lunch

9. The Sunflower Trophy Race 12 Laps

10. Pre Injection & Cup Non-Qualifiers 8 Laps

11. S/Twins / P/ Twins (Junior Sunflower Trophy Race)

8 Laps 12. Supersport Pro

10 Laps 13. Lightweight Supersport 8 Laps

14. Sidecars 8 Laps