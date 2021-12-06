Springwell take on Seeley Cup

Although the weather on Saturday morning was a touch cold and windswept, there were also plenty of parkruns available.

Seeley Cup 10k

The Seeley Cup, incorporating the Northern Ireland 10k Championships took place on Saturday, December 4 in Ormeau Park with a top class field of athletes in attendance.

Fergal Mackle and Meabh Close at the Seeley Cup

Over 800 runners took part with the top 25 finishers all recording sub 32 minute times. Springwell RC had seven members at the event with Barry Mullan the first across the line in 196 th with a time of 37:02.

Maurice Walker was 253rd in 38:23, Niall Kennedy 379th in 41:13, Gareth McLaughlin 412th in 42:02, Meabh Close 494th in 44:10, Fergal Mackle 721st in 56:16 and Gemma Craig 759th in 1:06:42.

Parkrun

This weekend saw 25 Springers parkrunning at seven venues with the weather ensuing that there were no personal bests recorded.

The Garvagh Forest pre parkrun brief

A huge “Thank you” to all the parkrun volunteers who make the event happen.

Lower Drummans - Alan Platt 24:07

Wepre - Roisin Walker 35:43

Falls Belfast - Catherine Byer 34:48

Heather McLaughlin, Nicola White Alan white at Limavady Parkrun

Portrush - Mervyn Thompson 26:44, Patricia Craig 29:05, Alanna Millar 29:13, Andrew Wilmot 30:00, Liadhan McAnena 39:05, Caitriona Mackle 39:45, Emer Thompson 40:40, Fergal Mackle 43:15, Barry McBride 43:16

Limavady - Fergus Thompson 21:53, Alan White 26:09, Leanne Quigley 26:30, Heather McLaughlin 30:15, Nicola White 30:27, John Butcher 39:15, Janet Patrick 39:15

Crawfordsburn - Ali Shaw 21:53

Garvagh Forest - Rodney McPhee 20:13, Deborah McPhee 25:57, Sylvia Pollock 27:09, Caroline Owen 37:15, Kenneth Bacon 40:06

Leanne Quigley at Limavady Parkrun