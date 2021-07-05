Springwell runners back in action in biggest events since 2020

In Larne over 700 athletes competed in the Larne AC 10k event, while in Donegal almost 200 runners took to the roads for the Finn Valley AC, Glenmore 10 Mile Road Race.

Springwell RC also had members racing in the Mourne Mountains at the Annalong Horseshoe Fell Race and, with Parkrun back up and running, 38 members availed of the opportunity for a timed 5k run.

Larne AC 10k

Gemma Craig, Maria Quinn, Aisling Hynes & Andrew Wilmot (Larne 10k)

The Larne AC 10k on Saturday was the largest running event in Northern Ireland since March 2020. The current social distancing regulations still required the organisers to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment, but the recent

relaxation in the regulations allowed 727 athletes to take to the Coast Road for a competitive 10k.

Starting from Ballygally village, competitors raced an out and back course along the Coast Road to finish in Ballygally. Springwell RC was well represented at the event with 12 members taking part with personal best times from Jonathan Huddlestone and Deborah McPhee.

Springwell RC Results - 12th James Thompson 33.16, 52nd Gordon Mawhinney 36.09, 234th David Shiels 43.04, 273rd Jonathan Huddlestone 44.41 PB, 363rd Tina McQuillan 48.15, 406th Andrew Wilmot 49.56, 425th Kate O’Loan 50.48, 460th

Carolyn Crawford & Adele Tomb (Annalong Horseshoe Fell Race)

Deborah McPhee 52.15 PB, 562nd Maria Quinn 56.30, 643rd Deborah Archibald 1.01.00, 669th Aisling Hynes 1.02.36, 705th Gemma Craig 1.08.53.

Annalong Horseshoe Fell Race

Saturday also saw Adele Tomb and Carolyn Crawford complete the 2021 Annalong Horseshoe Fell Race in the Mourne Mountains as part of the Northern Ireland Mountain Running Association (NIMRA) Championship.

The race started at the top of the Carricklittle track, inside the gate and took in Chimney, Donard, Donard-Connedagh saddle, Commedagh (summit), Cove, Lamagan and Binnian (north tor) with the finish at the Carricklittle. Competitors had to visit all of the checkpoints in the correct order, with the route between checkpoints being at the runners’ discretion.

Gordon Mawhinney & Jonathan Huddlestone (Larne 10k)

The conditions were particularly challenging with extremely poor visibility meaning participants had to rely on their navigation skills.

Carolyn completed the 20km race with 2000m of ascent in 6.00.30 to finish 81st with Adele close behind in 84th in a time of 6.04.33.

This is an arduous mountain race on open mountains and, in the poor conditions, the girls did well to finish.

Finn Valley AC Glenmore 10 Mile Road Race

Seamus McAteer (Glenmore 10)

Taking in the stunning scenery of the Glenmore Valley in Donegal the Glenmore 10 Mile Road race on July 4 was the third in the Finn Valley AC series of races celebrating the 50th anniversary of the club.

Sunday’s race took place in perfect conditions with 178 runners completing the course.

Springwell RC had three members taking part with Geoff Allen 95 th in 1.19.00, Barry McCluskey 102nd in 1.20.04 and Seamus McAteer 117th in 1.24.49.

Barry McCluskey & Geoff Allen (Glenmore 10)