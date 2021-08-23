Springwell in action all over UK

The covid pandemic continues to impact on our sport but, thanks to the efforts of local running clubs and event organisers, the number of opportunities to race is on the increase.

Mount Stewart Run the Trails

Hosted by Scrabo Striders RC the Mount Stewart Run the Trails, on Saturday, August 21, offered entrants the options of a 5k, 10k or half marathon distance around the grounds of scenic Mount Stewart in County Down. The courses are a multi terrain combination of road, trail, and grass through the estate.

Adele Tomb & Conor Duffy at Scrabo Tower

Springwell RC had one member at the event with Barry Mullan competing in the 10k race. The initial stages of the race were closely contested between Barry, Alan Jordan (Saintfield Striders) and Andrew Barrett (Ward Park Runners). The benefit from all the miles spent on mountain races showed as the race progressed, and Barry moved to the front and held the lead to cross the finish line first in a time of 41:56. Alan finished second in 42:20 and Andrew completed the podium in third with a time of 43:26.

Race Over the Glens

The Race Over the Glens is normally the traditional start to any runner’s year and has always taken place in Glenariff Forest Park on January 1. This year the race had to be postponed and took place on August 21. Every effort was made by Ballymena Runners to ensure that the event retained all its usual attractions and, while a bit of ice and snow was out of the question, competitors did have an overcast sky and a persistent drizzle, albeit it was just a bit warmer due to the new date.

Setting off in five waves to ensure social distancing, 128 runners took on the 5.5 mile course around Glenariff Forest Park. After a short road section, the course turned onto the forest trail and quickly began to climb. The trails twists and turns, with its steep climbs and sharp descents over uneven terrain gave the runners little opportunity for respite and the final steep climb to the finish tested competitors to the very end.

Pauline Duke at the ROTG

As always, Springwell RC were well represented at the event with many taking on the challenge of the ROTG for the first time.

Springwell RC - 12th Alan Nevin 40.53, 39th Gareth McLaughlin 46.07, 41st David McGaffin 46.12, 58th Graeme Elliott 49.27, 62nd Carolyn Crawford 50.00, 77th Kate O’Loan 52.06, 81st Tina McQuillan 53.23, 107th Pauline Duke 1.00.08, 113th Andrew Wilmot 1.02.35, 114th Sarah Milligan 1.02.50

In Other Events

On Saturday, August 21, Christopher McNickle ran an impressive personal best of 28:13 to finish 4th (2nd M35) at the Loup 5 Mile Road Race with fellow Springwell RC member, James Hughes 35th with a time of 35:57. The Crebilly 5k returned to the running calendar on Friday, August 20 where Springwell RC’s David Campbell finished 23rd in 22:05.

Deborah Archibald at the Vitality Big Half

Sunday, August 22 saw one of the biggest events since the easing of social distancing rules, with the Vitality Big Half, half marathon in London.

Representing Springwell RC Deborah Archibald ran 2:19:10 to finish 7334th . On Thursday, August 19, Adele Tomb and Conor Duffy took to the trails of Scrabo Country Park for the Scrabo Hill Race. Adele finished 9th in the ladies race in 42.18 and Conor 48th in the men’s race in 49.25.

Parkrun

Saturday saw 41 Springwell RC members out Parkrunning at eight venues with three personal best being recorded.

Christopher McNickle at the Loup 5 Mile

Bushy parkrun - Pamela Howe 25:01

Waterworks - Catherine Byers 30:34

Portrush - David O’Neill 19:11, Mervyn Thompson 23:42, Simon McLean 24:01, Patricia Craig 26:30, Andrew Wilson 27:24, Fergal Mackle 27:44, Amanda Scott 28:28 PB, Caitriona Mackle 31:43, Emer Thompson 32:30, Lorraine Abernethy 32:30

Limavady - Chris Denton 17:24, Kevin McLean 20:48, David Shiels 22:08, Darren Walsh 23:18, Alan Steen 24:35, Janet Patrick 25:28, Lorraine Mullan 26:05, Leanne Quigley 26:49, Alan White 26:53, Catherine Pinkerton 27:01, Alison C Duncan 28:50, Nicola White 35:03, Heather McLaughlin 35:04, David McCool 44:28, Adrian Finlay 44:28

Blyth Links - Alan Platt 26:04

Máxima - Hugh Deighan 22:52, Elizabeth Deighan 24:29

Barry Mullan at Mount Stewart

Knockbracken Reservoir - Ali Shaw 19:39