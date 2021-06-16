Springwell back running again

Judith & Roy Buchanan

A club spokesperson said: “Organisers still have to spend a considerable amount of time risk assessing the events and putting in place conditions to limit the threat from Covid 19, but thanks to their efforts and the responsible attitude of competitors, our sport is starting to emerge from lockdown.”

On Saturday, June 12, the purple Springwell RC vests were out at the Cairncastle Classic Fell Race, hosted by the East Coast Athletic Club, and the Compare NI 24 Hour Challenge, hosted by Gaithouse Events at Florida Manor in County Down.

Cairncastle Classic Fell Race

The Cairncastle Classic Fell Race took place on Saturday, June 12, with 140 competitors starting on the beach to take on a multi terrain course of road, trail and fell as they climbed into the scenic Antrim hills and negotiated their way through six check points to the finish.

The warm weather made for challenging conditions as competitors’ fitness and stamina was tested on the steep climbs and uneven surfaces of the course and it would seem that many had spent their time productively during lockdown with just two unable to complete the route.

Springwell RC were represented at the event by Carolyn Crawford and Adele Tomb who had both spent a lot of time in the Mourne Mountains and Antrim Hills in preparation for this event.

They acquitted themselves well on the 10 mile course with its 2000 feet of elevation as they both finished in under two hours. Carolyn finished 110 th in 1.56.00 and Adele 111 th in 1.56.07.

Compare NI 24 Hour Challenge

This challenge is remarkably simple. How far can you run in 24 hours? There is no other format to the race, any strategy is entirely your own, you decide when to eat, rest or even sleep.

All that counts is the distance that you have been able to cover between 10.00am on Saturday, June 12 and 10.00am on Sunday, June 13.

The event took place at Florida Manor, near Killinchy, with competitors completing laps of the grounds as they clocked up their miles. Four intrepid members of Springwell RC took on this challenge and acquitted themselves well as they achieved personal bests with the distances that they accumulated.

In the ladies’ event Springwell RC took two of the podium places as Nicky Frizzelle finished second having completed 73.11 and Judith Buchanan third with 67.02 miles. It was a strong and determined piece of running from both Nicky and Judith and their well deserved podium positions are just reward for their efforts.

In the men’s event Alan Nevin finished in eighth with a distance of 79.21 while Roy Buchanan was 13th having matched Judith’s distance of 67.02 miles.