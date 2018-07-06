Skerries 100: Stellar line-up for Martin Finnegan Memorial race

A stellar line-up will stake their claim for the biggest prize pot at an Irish National road race this year at the Skerries 100 in North County Dublin.

The Martin Finnegan Memorial race, marking the 10th anniversary of the Lusk rider’s tragic death at the Tandragee 100 in 2008, carries a prize fund of 12,000 euros, with the winner of the feature event pocketing 5,000 euros.

Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop returns to the event for the first time since 2016.

Tyco BMW rider Dunlop, now an 18-time TT winner, is the outright lap record holder at 111.582mph around the 2.9-mile circuit.

The Ballymoney man will be joined on the grid by his brother William, who makes his return after withdrawing from the TT last month to be by his pregnant partner’s side.

Dunlop has a new team-mate in Magherafelt man Paul Jordan, who has been offered the chance to ride the Temple Golf Club Yamaha R1M Superstock machine by team boss Tim Martin.

The Burrows Engineering Racing team holds a strong hand with Derek Sheils and top TT newcomer Davey Todd leading the charge.

Mullingar’s Derek McGee is also a major contender and heads into the event in a rich vein of form after his dominant five-timer at Enniskillen.

Michael Sweeney, who hails from Skerries, will also be targeting the rostrum on his MJR BMW and Yamaha machines.

In a change from previous years, racing will be held on Sunday, with practice taking place on Saturday (roads close 12 noon).

Roads close at 8am on Sunday, with the first race scheduled for 10am.