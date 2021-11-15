Running all around the country

Springwell members were in action at the North – South cross country international at Barnett Demense in Belfast, the 26 Extreme Tollymore Trail Marathon and nine parkrun venues, there was even a Half Marathon in Killarney.

North – South XC Challenge

After an excellent run at the Masters Athletics Association trials Springwell RC’s Carolyn Gilfillan was selected to represent Northern Ireland at the North – South cross country challenge, which took place in Belfast at Barnett Demense on Saturday, November 13.

Adrian Finlay at Faskally Forest Parkrun

Carolyn finished 30th overall in a time of 25:09 (7 th F35) in a very competitive field.

Tollymore Trail Marathon

Saturday also saw the return of the very popular Tollymore Trail Marathon hosted by events management company 26 Extreme in Tollymore Forest Park.

Over 500 runners took in the autumn splendour of the forest park in perfect running conditions for the four distances available. In the marathon Springwell RC’s Chris Denton added another podium place to his impressive running CV as he finished third in a time of 3:06:01.

Aidan Mooney - Killarney Half Marathon

Killarney Half Marathon

While taking in the scenery of County Kerry this weekend Springwell’s Aidan Mooney put on his running shoes for the Killarney Half Marathon, producing a time of 2:32:57 for 601 st.

Parkrun

This weekend there were 46 Springers parkrunning at nine venues with six personal bests recorded. The tide at Portrush must have been good as Judith Buchanan recorded another personal best, as did Cathy Adams. Rodney and Deborah McPhee

Ciaran Cummins, David Hamilton & Chris Denton - top 3 men Tollymore Trail Marathon

returned to the scene of last week’s parkrun to both record PBs at Antrim while in Garvagh Forest Enda Young and Antoinette Conway added to their PB collection.

Portrush - David O’Neill 19:31, Judith Buchanan 22:24 PB, Mervyn Thompson 23:17, Cathy Adams 23:35 PB, Catherine Pinkerton 23:47, Paul Moore 23:48, George Brien 23:51, Gary Moore 24:07, Roy Buchanan 24:48, Fiona Martin 24:50, Liz Dowey 26:31, Alanna Millar 26:33, Fergal Mackle 27:06, Andrew Wilson 27:27, Patricia Craig 29:39, Pamela Howe 30:12, Elaine Montgomery 30:25, Deborah Archibald 30:42, Aisling Hynes 32:01, Lorraine Abernethy 32:06, Caitriona Mackle 34:31, Rhona Laverty 41:24, Emer Thompson 44:26, Catherine Byers 57:04

Ormeau - Ali Shaw 19:57

Antrim - Rodney McPhee 18:54 PB, Deborah McPhee 24:43 PB

Carolyn Gilfillan North - South XC Challenge Barnett Demense

Castlewellan - Gary Kendall 21:24

Limavady - Kevin McLean 21:46, Pauline Mullan 25:37, Janet Patrick 26:01, Leanne Quigley 26:31, John Butcher 30:58, Heather McLaughlin 32:28, Nicola White 32:29

Falcarragh - Roisin Walker 30:20

Lower Drummans - Alan Platt 23:42

Faskally Forest - Adrian Finlay 26:32