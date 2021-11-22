Run to Rescue for Springwell

The cool, calm weather on Saturday provided perfect running conditions for athletes to take on the challenge of the 1000 feet of elevation provided on the five mile course.

91 competitors raised a magnificent £1600 for the MMRT and among the enthusiastic participants were three Springwell RC members.

Adele Tomb was first home in 53rd with a time of 43:27, club captain Carolyn Crawford was 61 st in 45:42 and Conor Duffy was 77th in 50:26.

Judith Buchanan at Limavady Parkrun

Parkrun

Saturday saw 40 Springwell members parkrunning at seven venues with five personal bests recorded.

Deborah and Rodney McPhee and Judith Buchanan recorded consecutive personal bests at Ecos and Limavady while Rozzy Skuce and Kate McNicholl produced personal bests on the Garvagh Forest Trails.

Thanks to all the volunteers who make parkrun happen.

Conor Duffy, Adele Tomb & Carolyn Crawford at the Run for Rescue

Ecos - Rodney McPhee 19:09 (PB), Deborah McPhee 24:41 (PB)

Portrush Parkrun - Maurice Walker 20:28, David O’Neill 20:37, David Shiels 21:42, Rhys Walker 22:33, Mervyn Thompson 23:54, Cathy Adams 24:14, Paul Moore 24:30, George Brien 24:51, Seamus McAteer 25:01, Catherine Pinkerton 25:19, Gary Moore 25:39, Andrew Wilmot 27:21, Grainne Moore 27:49, Fergal Mackle 28:51, Caitriona Mackle 33:32, Emer Thompson 35:30, Barry McBride 40:14

Castlewellan Parkrun - Gary Kendall 22:01

Lower Drummans - Alan Platt 24.30

Seamus McAteer at Portrush Parkrun

Avondale Forest - Catherine Byers 33:00

Limavady Parkrun - Judith Buchanan 21:37 (PB), Kevin McLean 22:02, John Butcher 22:14, Fergus Thompsn 22:26, Roy Buchanan 23:25, Janet Patrick 26:24, Alan White 26:27, Pauline Mullan 26:51, Alison C Duncan 27:44, Heather McLaughlin 31:43, Nicola White 31:58