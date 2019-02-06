Road Racers versus Short Circuit Racers charity football match raises £13,000

The Road Racers versus Short Circuit charity football match held at Crusaders FC ground at Seaview in January has raised a fantastic £13,000.

Gary Dunlop, who organises the annual charity game with Nikki Coates, confirmed the impressive total, with the proceeds due to be split between William Dunlop’s family and the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Charity match organisers Gary Dunlop and Nikki Coates with the William Dunlop Memorial Trophy.

The fundraiser was named in memory of William Dunlop this year, who was tragically killed in a crash at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

Managed by Linfield boss David Healy, the Road Racers fought back to win the game after falling two goals behind when ex-Northern Ireland and Manchester United star Keith Gillespie opened the scoring for the Short Circuit team, while Nikki Coates made it 2-0.

Darryl Anderson, Paul Robinson (2) and James Kelly were on target for the Road Racers as they eventually won 4-3 against their Short Circuit opponents, who were managed by Crusaders’ boss Stephen Baxter.