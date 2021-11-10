Referee Craig praised for ‘sheer determination’

And now Year 11 student Craig Newton is putting his training into practice by refereeing a school football match using a specially adapted whistle.

The whistle was made specially for Craig by Mr Nelson of the school’s Technology Department.

Craig is pictured here being presented with the whistle by school headmaster Tom Skelton.

Craig with his school mates during games lesson

He then used the whistle to referee a match between his fellow school pupils during a recent games lesson.

Local referee Ian Getty also presented Craig with a bench jacket from the Irish FA in recognition of the sheer determination and strength of character that Craig has displayed.

Craig is now also a member of the Coleraine Strikers.

Well done, Craig!