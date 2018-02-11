PTR announce Supersport link with Michael Dunlop for 2018

World Supersport outfit PTR announced on Sunday that they are set to link up with MMichael Dunlop for the international road races in 2018.

The news was confirmed on Performance Technical Racing’s official Twitter account, revealing that a CBR600RR Honda has been built for the 15-time Isle of Man TT winner.

Michael Dunlop celebrates victory in the second Supersport race at the 2013 Isle of Man TT with runner-up Bruce Anstey and Iohn McGuinness.

The Tweet said: ‘Finished Michael Dunlop’s CBR600RR for the roads. Really pleased to be working with Micky D & Hunts Motorcycles again’.

Dunlop has yet to officially unveil his plans for 2018, however as revealed in Saturday’s News Letter, the 28-year-old is entered for the annual Pro Test at Cartagena in Spain next month on the Bennett’s Suzuki GSX-R1000 Superbike.

The Ballymoney man rode a 600 Yamaha last year at the TT, where he won the sole Supersport race before claiming glory in the prestigious Senior TT on the Bennett’s Suzuki.

He was previously involved with Simon Buckmaster’s PTR team in 2013, winning both Supersport races at the TT as part of a stunning four-timer. He also claimed a win on the 600 Honda at the North West 200.

PTR have signed Carrick’s Andrew Irwin alongside Niki Tuuli for this year’s World Supersport Championship, which gets underway at Phillip Island in Australia from February 23-25.