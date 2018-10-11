Portrush prepares for return of Beach Races at East Strand

Portrush Beach Races return on October 27th and 28th promising a weekend of thrilling entertainment.

Over 100 riders will take to East Strand for a series of exciting races in one of the Causeway Coast and Glens most scenic coastal locations.

Organised by Foyle District Motor Cycle Club with assistance from a range of organisations including Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, last year’s inaugural event attracted thousands of people to the resort.

This year, there’s even more to look forward as Sidecarcross racers will take to the sand as well as two and four wheel riders.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The first Portrush Beach Races proved to be a resounding success for both riders and spectators and organisers are looking forward to building on this.

“The Causeway Coast and Glens enjoys a deserved reputation for its wide and varied events programme and this weekend of racing is a very welcome addition to our offering. East Strand promenade affords fantastic views of the action on the beach, helping to create an exciting atmosphere for everyone.

“I would like to thank Foyle District Motor Club for bringing an event of this kind to the area and we look forward to a memorable weekend.”

Andrew Huston, Race Co-ordinator said: "The Club really appreciate the support and encouragement we receive from Council.

"We feel that with all the measures and safeguards we have in place, we have proven that it is possible to hold this type of event while ensuring the beach is left in a pristine condition afterwards.

"Hopefully with kind weather it will prove to be another enjoyable weekend for everyone."

Racing is due to begin at 10am on Saturday 27th October followed by a noon start on Sunday 28th.

Admission for spectators is free and car parking will be signposted from Metropole corner, a short walk from the spectacular viewing area.