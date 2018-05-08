NW200: Carl Fogarty confirmed a star guest

Four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty will be on the grid at next week’s Vauxhall International North West 200.

A double Superbike race winner at the north coast event in 1993 on a Moto Cinelli Ducati, Foggy will be one of the star attractions for race fans at the ‘Meet the Riders’ event in Coleraine town centre next Friday afternoon.

The Blackburn man will join current North West racers Alastair Seeley, Glenn Irwin and a host of others at the popular and free event.

Fogarty, who was named the ‘King of the Jungle’ in the ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ TV series in 2014, will also take part in a special past winners chat show with Brian Reid, Ian Newton and Sammy Millar.

The event will be compered by Adrian Logan and Steve Plater in the paddock marquee at 7.30pm next Friday. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased at the door or via the race ticket office.

The 52-year will be signing copies of his new book, ‘The World According to Foggy’, at Waterstones in Coleraine next Friday from 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Fogarty will also be available for signings before and after Friday night’s chat show in the Hospitality marquee from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and again from 9.30pm to 10.30pm.

During Saturday’s race day, he will be on the grid, where he will rub shoulders with current World Superbike king, Jonathan Rea and present the trophies to the race winners.