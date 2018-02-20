North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event

The biggest launch of the year- the spectacular Meet the Stars evening for the 2018 Vauxhall International North West 200- will take place on March 14 in The Vineyard, Coleraine.

Every road race fan will want to be there to see the show and meet the fastest riders in road racing.

An evening of fun and chat will be hosted by Clare McCollum, Stephen Watson and Adrian Logan. Race fans also have the opportunity to meet their favourite riders for photographs and autographs.

Amongst the rider line-up this year will be Alastair Seeley, Glenn Irwin, Dean Harrison, Lee Johnston, Ian Hutchinson, Horst Saiger and John McGuinness.

So come along and hear for yourself how Irwin beat Seeley in the 2017 Race of the Year and what Seeley plans to do about it for 2018!

It is a night not to be missed with a special guest appearance by bike racing pundit, Liam Beckett.

To apply for free tickets for this great event visit the Vauxhall International North West 200 website at http://www.northwest200.org/