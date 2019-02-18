North Antrim MP Ian Paisley backs road race fan’s 500-mile William Dunlop bike ride

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has given his support to road racing fan Adam Carroll’s 500-mile bike ride to raise funds for the family of William Dunlop.

As revealed in the News Letter last week, the County Down man will clock up the miles around the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix as he bids to reach his target of £5,000 for William’s partner Janine and daughters Ella and Willa Wren.

The Ballymoney road racing star was tragically killed in a crash at the Skerries 100 in July last year.

Mr Paisley said: “I would encourage everyone to support Adam and his very generous venture in support of Janine and the girls.

“It is a very worthy cause and I am sure it will be met by a tremendous generosity of spirit.”

Mr Carroll, who will commence his bike ride on Monday, May 6, said: “I will be cycling over 500 miles in May over three days in memory of William Dunlop to all three international road race meetings.

“William Dunlop was a down to earth young man who sadly was taken from us way too early. William always had time for his fans and he will be missed always by the motorcycle world but most importantly his family and friends.

“I am asking for your help to raise this money to help his family.”

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adam-carroll