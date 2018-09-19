Nominate now for Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards

Nomination deadline day is fast approaching for this year’s Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sports Awards.

There’s now less than one week left to put forward those people who deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication as a coach, athlete or administrator.

There are 12 categories to choose from altogether, including an award for Services to Sport.

Last year’s inaugural gala evening was a resounding success and plans are now at an advanced stage for this year’s event, which will take place in the Lodge Hotel on Friday 2nd November.

Regional heats supported by local sports councils will take place in Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady and Moyle prior to the main event.

The winners of the respective heats will then go forward to the gala evening.

Nominees in each regional heat must reside or compete for a team within their respective area.

You can nominate in as many categories as you wish as long as your nomination meets the agreed criteria.

This year’s awards will be assessed on sporting achievements from the 1st September 2017 – 31st August 2018.

Nomination forms are now available from Coleraine Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Roe Valley Leisure Centre, Sheskburn Recreation Centre and the Leisure and Development Department in Cloonavin.

The forms can also be downloaded from www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk and are available on request by email from Lisa.mullan@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

Completed forms must be returned no later than 4pm on Monday 24th September 2018.