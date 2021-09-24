Michael Dunlop makes solid start on British Superbike return

Dunlop posted the 21st fastest time after completing 17 laps, putting him ahead of Honda Racing riders Takumi Takahashi and Ryo Mizuno, and Republic of Ireland’s Brian McCormack on the FHO Racing BMW.

Showdown contender Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) was 11th fastest, with brother Andrew fifth on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Dunlop is the latest stand-in rider for Danny Kent, who continues to recover from injuries he sustained in a spill at Donington Park.

Michael Dunlop is riding the Buildbase Suzuki at Oulton Park in the British Superbike class.

The Ballymoney man was in action in the previous round at Silverstone, where he rode the Dynavolt Triumph for Simon Buckmaster’s PTR-run outfit in the Supersport races as a replacement for injured American Brandon Paasch.

Dunlop is renewing his links with the Hawk Racing team to ride the GSX-R1000 alongside Gino Rea at the Cheshire circuit.