Impressive line-up includes Alastair Seeley, Michael Dunlop and Derek Sheils

The Mid Antrim Club’s two-day event has attracted another excellent line-up, with Alastair Seeley back in action on the IFS Yamaha Superbike and Supersport machines following his treble at Kirkistown last weekend.

Seeley will again be the man to beat as he targets domestic championship success this year on two fronts, although he faces some stiff opposition at Bishopscourt on Saturday and Sunday.

Derek Sheils is among the entries on his Roadhouse Macau BMW and will be aiming to go one better after twice finishing second behind Seeley in the Superbike races at Kirkistown, where both riders were under the old lap record.

Michael Dunlop is also set to make a rare appearance at Bishopscourt as the Ballymoney man prepares for an eagerly awaited road racing return at his home meeting at Armoy later this month.

Dunlop’s last outing on the roads was at the Classic TT in 2019 and the 32-year-old will be eager to make a winning return at Armoy from July 30-31, where he will be gunning for a record ninth victory on the spin in the blue riband ‘Race of Legends’ race on the SYNETIQ BMW.

The Ballymoney man is also due to ride a 500 MV Agusta in the Senior Classic race, when he will be up against old rival Guy Martin on the BSA Rocket 3.

Dromara’s Ali Kirk enjoyed a successful return to short circuit racing at Kirkistown on his AKR/McCurry Racing BMW, claiming two rostrums in the Superbike class, and is another of the leading protagonists this weekend along with McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean from Tobermore.

Irish national road racing frontrunners Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney will also be in the mix, while the Joey’s Bar Racing Team will make a welcome return to action for the first time since 2019, when Cork’s Mike Browne will ride the Moto3 Honda for Gary Dunlop.

Browne will use the two-day meeting to familiarise himself with the little Honda for the first time, which he will race at Armoy.

An impressive line-up also includes Jason Lynn and Nico Mawhinney, while young British championship prospect Cameron Dawson and former mini-moto world champion Jonny Campbell are two standout names among the young guns at Bishopscourt.

Practice is scheduled to get under way from 9am on Saturday, followed by the first races on an 11-race card.

On Sunday, the main Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial races are featured on a busy day with 18 races in all.