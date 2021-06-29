Clyde Shanks confirms support for Armoy Road Races

The highly anticipated event was given the green light from the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (MCUI) in April and Clyde Shanks, a company which specialises in guiding development projects through the planning process, including gaining planning permission for many of NI’s leading developers, has confirmed sponsorship for this year’s Supersport 2 race having previously sponsored the event’s Supertwins race.

The company’s Managing Director, Clyde Shanks is a native of the North Coast and a long-time fan of road racing having ridden on the roads with his brother and former racers, Adrian Archibald and Ian Morrell as a teenager as well as going to school with Paul Robinson.

“Growing up on the North Coast I loved watching the North West 200 and going to practice night and race day,” Clyde said.

Pictured is Clyde Shanks with Clerk of the Course, Bill Kennedy MBE and road racer Darryl Tweed

“I always had an interest in the sport which in part is due to where I’m from, but also the fact that my brother and I had bikes and regularly went on a Sunday run from Ballymoney to Ballycastle and on to Portstewart.

"In a group that included Adrian and Ian, two former road racers, it wasn’t for the faint-hearted! I have great memories of our runs along the Coast Road. It just made sense for me to give something back to a community that gave me so much.

“After the year we have all endured, communities and individuals alike could do with an event to enjoy and you won’t get much better than the Armoy Road Races!

“Myself and my team are delighted to confirm our sponsorship for the Supersport 2 race and we’re looking forward to what is always a fantastic event!”

“We’re so pleased to have Clyde Shanks on board as sponsors this year,” said Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of Course.

“We understand that the events of the past year have been extremely challenging, but we’re so heartened by the support we have received from local businesses and indeed the wider community. Without this support, the Armoy Road Races would not be able to take place, so on behalf of the Club, we are very grateful.

“Although the event will be run a little differently this year due to the coronavirus restrictions, we are working hard to ensure that it will be highly enjoyable whilst maintaining everyone’s health and safety which is our top priority.

“In previous years the Supersport races have been one of the most exciting and closely contended and we’re sure that this year will be no different – it will be a race not to be missed!"