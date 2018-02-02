MOTORCYCLING: Racers pitch in for charity

Sunday’s charity football match between the Road Racers and Short Circuit teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Paul Robinson scored for the Road Racers, while Glenn Irwin was on target for the Short Circuit men. The match was held for the second year running following the success of the inaugural game last year, which raised over £10,300 for the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Organised by Gary Dunlop and Nikki Coates, a host of leading names from the sport signed up, including Michael Dunlop - who arrived home in time to take part after testing Suzuki’s MotoGP bike at Sepang in Malaysia on Thursday.

Linfield boss and Northern Ireland great David Healy managed the Road Racers while former Northern Ireland international and current Glenavon player Sammy Clingan lead the Short Circuit team.

A JustGiving page has been set up where all donations will be greatly appreciated. This can be accessed online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/racers-football

Organiser Gary Dunlop said: “We raised £10,300 last year but we’re not setting any targets because obviously last year was the first time it was held and there was a massive crowd turned up on the day.

“To be fair, if we could even raise another £3,000 of £4,000 we’d be happy enough so we’ll see how it goes.

“Charles Hurst sponsored the match this year and I want to say a big thank you to them as well as David Healy, Sammy Clingan, all the players and the fans who came to watch.”