WATCH: Michael Dunlop peels into Mill Road roundabout on his MD Racing Honda at the North West 200

Michael Dunlop was back in action on the roads as the Ballymoney man clocked up the laps on his MD Racing Honda in the Supersport practice session at the North West 200 on Tuesday.

Dunlop was passed fit to race by doctors on Monday after undergoing a medical for a minor wrist injury following a spill during a test at Kirkistown.

The 30-year-old hasn’t raced on the roads since last year’s Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop will also be in action on the Tyco BMW Superbike and his own MD Racing BMW Superstock machine at the 90th anniversary meeting.