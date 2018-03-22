SWIMMING: Successful tour for Coleraine Grammar

The Coleraine Grammar Sschool swimming team recently travelled to London to take part in the Bath Cup, Otter Medley and Whitgift Invitational events.

The first competition took place at Whitgift school in East Croydon and the boys competed in this event for the first time.

The gala consisted of both individual and team events and was contested by eight schools. The girls team of Amber Doak, Molly Curry, Catherine Davidson, Ellen Walls, Rachel Atchison and Millie Dallas swam fantastically to retain the trophy for best overall school.

The boys team also competed well to finish in fourth place overall. The standout performances in this competition came from Molly Curry who won the individual girls 50m breaststroke for the third year in succession with a new personal best time of 32.76 secs, and Albert Dallas who also recorded a new personal best time of 56.98 in the individual 100m freestyle.

On Friday morning, the team travelled to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford to take part in the Bath Cup and Otter Medley competitions.

In the 4 x 100m freestyle relay, the boys team of Albert Dallas, Liam Webb, Max McClarty and team captain, Owen Montgomery, finished in a very respectable 24th place out of 72 schools.

The medley relay team of Owen, Albert, Liam and Reuben Hutchinson finished in 20th place in the Otter Medley event.

The girls freestyle relay team of Rachel Atchison, Molly Curry, Millie Dallas and Catherine Davidson finished in 23rd out of 70 schools, but excelled themselves in the medley relay in reaching the final and finishing in eighth place overall.

The team consisted of team captain Amber Doak, Molly Curry, Millie Dallas and Catherine Davidson and became the first CGS team to reach a final in this competition.

The team returned to Belfast International late on Saturday evening following another very enjoyable and successful tour.