Springwell runners recognised at Limavady Sports Council Awards

The annual presentation of the Limavady Sports Council Awards took place on Friday 5th October in the Limavady Recreation Club.

Presenting the awards this year was guest of honour Joe Barr, Irelands World Record endurance cyclist, who generously gave of his time with everyone at the event.

Joe Barr, Thomas Moore, Peter Cromie, Bill Ely and David Craig at the Limavady Sports Council Awards

Springwell RC was well represented amongst the nominations and was ultimately successful in four of the categories.

Endurance runner Peter Cromie, with his success in the Grand 2 Grand multi stage endurance event in Arizona, and his wins and podium places in the Atlas Running Last One Standing Races and Ultra Marathons was a worthy winner of the Male Athlete of the year.

Catherine Pinkerton, with a year of personal best times, podium places and age category wins over a variety of distances was presented with the Female Veteran award and, along with Mandy Stewart and Ciara Toner was part of the winning Female Team of the Year for their success at the NI and Ulster Half Marathon Championships.

The Females in Training (FIT) programme, designed to enable women to participate in a couch to 5k training schedule and then continue with the sport, won the Brian Campbell Endeavour Award.

On Sunday 7th October over 400 runners made their way to Templemore Sports on a very cold and blustery morning for a very competitive 5k race.

This was the 9th year that Foyle Valley Athletic Club has staged this event in memory of their late club mate Marty Gallagher, and each year this very popular 5k has raised much needed funds for local charities.

This year HURT and the Children’s’ Unit at Altnagelvin Area Hospital benefited from the event. Springwell RC had five members at the race with Colin Loughery first home in 12th (2nd M50) in a time of 18.33.

Darren Walsh finished 22nd in 19.19 and Will Colvin 74th with a 21.27. Alison Duncan was 264th, crossing the line in 27.56 while Lara Walsh ran a personal best of 29.58 to finish 305th.

The Galway Marathon on Saturday 6th October saw Springwell RC’s two representatives experience the highs and lows of marathon running.

Darren Madden had an excellent run to finish 12th with a personal best time of 3.09.15 while training partner Jason Scott unfortunately experienced severe cramp after completing 25 miles while in fourth place and had to retire from the race.

The prestigious NI & Ulster Relay Championships took place in Victoria Park, Belfast on Saturday 6th October. In the junior events Springwell RC’s Ryan Smith ran a fantastic 5.21 in the U15 mile to finish second and claim a well deserved silver medal.

On Sunday 7th October Springwell RC was represented at the Chester Metric Marathon by Roisin Walker who ran a personal best to finish 674th in 2.55.49.

In the Cultra Charity Challenge 10k, at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, Andrew Kincaid was 89th in 51.59 and Janet Patrick finished 132nd with a time of 55.13.