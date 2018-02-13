RUGBY: Nutty Krust Cup draw made for exciting youth competition

The 39th Nutty Krust Under-18 Cup competition will kick-off next month and on Tuesday the draw was made for the high profile competition.

Holders City of Armagh will face Randalstown in the first round.

Last year’s beaten finalists Dungannon will take on previous winners, Ballynahinch.

Prior to both those game the popular youth competition - again supported by Irwin’s Bakery - will kick-off with a match between hosts Portadown and Lisburn on March 7.

The first round games are completed with probably the draw of the ties, Rainey against Malone.

Brian Irwin, director at Irwin’s Bakery, and Ulster Branch president, Graffin Parke, made the draw at Chambers Park, Portadown, where the matches will all be played.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on April 10 and 11 with the final down for decision on April 25.

Representatives of Ulster Rugby and participating clubs attended the draw.

FIXTURES:

FIRST ROUND

March 7: A - Lisburn v Portadown

March 14: B - Dungannon v Ballynahinch

March 21: C - Randalstown v City of Armagh

March 28: D - Rainey v Malone

SEMI-FINALS

April 10: Winners of A v B

April 11: Winners of C v D

All games are played at Chambers Park, Portadown.