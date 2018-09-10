UUC Seconds got their season off to the perfect start by enjoying a thumping six try away victory over Banbridge Fourths.

Despite a slow start which saw them fall 10 points behind, the plucky students soon rose to the challenge of the experienced Banbridge side. The pace of hat-trick hero Hayden Maxwell and Stephen Logan (x2) proved too much for the hosts as the Uni’s free flowing style of rugby produced plenty of points. Number 8 Ollie Doherty also touched down to complete the scoring for UUC.

Despite the try scoring exploits of Maxwell, Man of the Match went to out-half Adam Johnston who controlled the game from start to finish. His excellent goal kicking also kept the scoreboard ticking over.

This victory was an excellent result for this young side after promotion to this division last season. It suggests that another successful season is in the making.

Special mention and congratulations must also go to Linsey ‘Phats’ McLaughlin, who played his first match since the birth of his daughter Lily at the end of August.

Next up for UUC is their 1sts beginning their league campaign away to Clogher Valley next weekend.