Plenty of action in opening week of Triangle Darts League

Friday past saw the first fixtures in the Triangle Darts League with strong victories posted for Social Club A, Villa, Castleroe and Patsy’s A, with the game between Social Club B and Market Bar ending in a draw.

It was a strong opening performance from Castleroe with singles wins for Robert Hall (18 darts), Aaron Hall (20 darts), Gary Watton and Gary Hall.

Craig Jameison and Phillip Kane got a game on the board for Patsy’s B with a doubles victory over Gary Watton and Dicky Adams .

In the battle of the Villa Club the Villa came out on top with singles wins for James Tosh, Davy McClennan and Stevie Watton. Darren Moffatt got a game on the board for the Swift’s with a win in a high scoring game over Francie Kelly. Villa won both doubles games.

Social club A started their league campaign with a fine win at the Sperrin. Andrew Allen (20 darts), Timmy McClelland and William Robertson (21 darts) getting singles wins.

David Hill beat John Gaile (16 darts) to get a win for the Sperrin, John with an excellent 171 max on the 19’s as well, not enough to defeat ‘big Dee’. Social club won both doubles games .

It was a big opening win for Patsy’s A with Lee Parke (18 darts), Jackson Freeman and Ben Kirkpatrick getting singles wins.

Ben ‘Hightower’ Kirkpatrick also hit the league’s first 180. Peter McKirgan with a high scoring display to defeat Leon Crawford to secure Ruby’s a game. Patsy’s produced solid performances to win both doubles games .

This game featured players new to local darts and some returning after a few years away. Social Club managed to edge the singles with wins for, Adrian Bovaird, Seamus Close and Derek Stewart. Brian Hodges pulled one back for the Market Bar who trailed 3-1 going into the doubles.

A strong display from the Market Bar pairs in the doubles enabled them to win both games with Brian Hodges producing a 113 out-shot to win the final game and secure a 3-3 draw.

Week 2 fixtures: Rubys Arrows vs Villa; Market Bar vs Patsy’s A; Social Club A vs Social Club B; Patsy’s B vs Sperrin Loyal; Villa Swifts vs Castleroe.