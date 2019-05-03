North West 200 TV highlights, dates, times and schedule announced

BBC Sport NI has confirmed its coverage of this year’s North West 200 across TV, radio and online.

This world-renowned event attracts the best riders and thousands of fans from all corners of the world to the beautiful north coast.

Stephen Watson will present three highlights programmes on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday (May 17), Sunday (May 19) and Monday (May 20) nights and there will be a highlights programme again this year on Network BBC television. Fans can also relive all the action on the BBC iPlayer.

Online, bbc.co.uk/sportni will have live worldwide streaming of all races and practice sessions during the week.

Joel Taggart and Michael McNamee will be presenting BBC Radio Ulster’s coverage from the NW200 – including the practice sessions live on Tuesday 14 May at 10.30am on MW and Thursday 16 May at 10am on MW. All the races will be live on BBC Radio Ulster on Thursday 16 May from 5.30pm and Saturday 18 May from 10am on MW and FM from 1.05pm.

NW200 TV Schedule:

Friday May 17

BBC One Northern Ireland 9.30pm

Sunday May 19

BBC One Northern Ireland 10.35pm*

Monday May 20

BBC One Northern Ireland 10.35pm*

*Programme times are subject to change