North West 200: James Hillier lifts Robert Dunlop trophy as 'Man of the Meeting' at 90th anniversary event

James Hillier received the Robert Dunlop after the Hampshire rider was named 'Man of the Meeting' at the 90th anniversary North West 200.

Hillier claimed his first victory at the event in the Superstock race on the Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki and also finished second in the Superbike race behind team-mate Glenn Irwin.

On Thursday, Hillier – who has been with Pete Extance’s Bournemouth Kawasaki squad for ten years – clinched a podium with third in the Supersport event and sealed another top-six finish, clinching fourth in the Superstock race.

Hillier said: "I’m delighted to finally get my first NW200 win and to do it in such a manner is brilliant. I didn’t believe my pit board when I saw +20s as I never expected to have such a big lead but conditions were getting worse as the race wore on and I eased the pace slightly which was almost too much as they closed right in but I got the job done and the bike and tyres were faultless.

“I thought the win may have come earlier in the Superbike race when I was again on the Superstock bike. It worked really well there were definitely some parts of the track where it was stronger than the Superbike.

"I felt really comfortable on the bike compared to the Superbike which I’d struggled a bit with in practice and I can’t really complain about coming second. The top step would have been nice but I’m so pleased for the team that we got a 1-2 and it’s put me in a great place ahead of the TT."