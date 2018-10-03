New darts league begins on Friday

This Friday, October 5th, sees the start of a new darts league in the triangle area formed by a group of local darts enthusiasts keen to get local darts back on the map.

Following the collapse of the previous Coleraine darts leagues committee, it was decided that a new league should be formed to reinvigorate the setup and bring fresh ideas to the table.

A meeting was held in the Sperrin club with Robert Downes keen to help get things off the blocks. On that night a committee was formed, and the league was named, decisions were made on the rules and format required to begin the league.

It was agreed that league games shall be played on Friday evenings consisting of four singles matches and two doubles games, with each team requiring a minimum of four players.

Once the initial details had been ironed out the committee opened the league out to local venues wishing to participate and were pleased by the response with 10 teams from seven different venues registering to play.

Once the teams had been confirmed, committee members worked out a fixture list and this Friday will see the first round of fixtures played.

The committee would like to thank all those involved in helping set up the new league and appreciates the venues work in setting up new teams.

The league has no cut-off date on player registration and anyone interested in darts is encouraged to contact the league via the Facebook page (triangle darts league) or any of the venues involved, new players of all abilities are always welcomed.

Let’s hope this is a new start for local darts and the league can build in the future.

Week One fixtures: Patsy’s v Ruby’s Arrows; Villa Swifts v Villa; Castleroe v Patsy’s B; Sperrin Loyal v Social Club A; Social Club B v Market Bar.