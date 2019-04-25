Michael Dunlop puts Tyco BMW through its paces at Oulton Park British Superbike test

Michael Dunlop is in action at the Bennetts British Superbike test at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

The Tyco BMW rider missed the official BSB tests at Monteblanco, Portimao and Silverstone due to the late arrival of the 2019-spec S1000RR, with the Ballymoney man riding the new machine at Kirkistown in Co. Down earlier this month.

Michael Dunlop tested the 2019-spec Tyco BMW at Kirkistown in Co. Down after missing the opening British Superbike tests due to the late arrival of the S1000RR. Dunlop is competing in the BSB test at Oulton Park in Cheshire. Picture: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press.

Dunlop completed nine laps in the first session on Thursday and 10 laps in session two before wet weather interrupted proceedings in the afternoon.

Former BSB champion Josh Brookes topped the times in both dry sessions, setting the fastest overall lap in 1m 34.929s, putting him one second clear of Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) and Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Racing Ducati V4R in the second session.

Glenn Irwin was ninth fastest (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki), 1.7s down on Brookes, with Keith Farmer 11th on the Tyco BMW.

Silverstone race winner Josh Elliott was 15th fastest on the OMG Suzuki, 2.3s off the pace of Brookes, with David Allingham 20th (EHA Racing Yamaha) and Honda Racing’s Andrew Irwin 22nd fastest in session two.

Bennetts British Superbike Test, Oulton Park, combined times:

1. Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:34.929s

2. Danny Buchan (FS3-Racing Kawasaki) +1.067s

3. Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +1.081s

4. Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +1.086s

5. Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +1.142s

6. Luke Stapleford (Buildbase Suzuki) +1.195s

7. Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +1.313s

8. Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +1.396s

9. Glenn Irwin (Quattro Plant – JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +1.757s

10. Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +2.002s