Mayor hosts reception for Area 10 North Derry County Darts players

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a reception for Area 10 North Derry County Darts members.

The event took place in the Mayor's Parlour in Limavady on Wednesday 21st November.

The organisation was founded in 2011 by Michael McCloskey and Mary McCrea and since then it has went from strength to strength.

The Mayor, Councillor Brenda Chivers said: "The team has enjoyed numerous successes so far and it continually seeks to improve, develop and attract new participants. I would like to congratulate everyone involved on their efforts and commitment and I wish them continued success in the future."

Area 10 North Derry County Darts is a cross community organisation which welcomes players of all abilities.

It is now actively seeking new members especially youth players.

The group would ask that any youth interested in competing should contact Mary McCrea (Chairperson) on mary.mccrea@btinternet.com for further information.

As part of her role as an Northern Ireland Darts Organisation Executive Officer in charge of Youth Development, Mary is willing to attend any youth clubs, schools or groups to discuss youth darts and offer any help or guidance.