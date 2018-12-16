Mark Allen: Antrim man wins Scottish Open title after 9-7 final success over Shaun Murphy

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen defeated Shaun Murphy 9-7 to win the Scottish Open, a week after losing the UK Championship final.

Allen had fought back from behind in the first session to lead Shaun Murphy 5-3 with breaks of 82, 64 and 70.

However, after Allen went 6-3 up, Murphy roared back to lead 7-6.

But Allen - who lost in the first round of the tournament last year - kept his nerve to win the next three frames and take the title.

In the semi-final Allen, 32, fought back from 4-0 and 5-2 down to claim a 6-5 win over Welshman Daniel Wells, before saying “I don’t deserve to be in the final”.