LIVE updates from the North West 200 - Davey Todd victorious in wet Supersport race

Davey Todd claimed his maiden international road racing victory at the North West 200 in a wet Supersport race.

Riding the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Honda, Todd managed to hold off Mullingar man Derek McGee on his Kawasaki to seal the win by 0.3 seconds.

Spanish rider Victor Lopez was one of the riders who came off at Black Hill. None of the riders involved in the separate incidents were badly hurt.

Manx rider Conor Cummins finished third on the second of Clive Padgett’s Honda machines, 0.2s behind McGee.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan took fourth on the Logan Racing Yamaha, with the top six completed by Christian Elkin and Joseph Loughlin.

A host of top names sat out the race due to the conditions, including Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison, Michael Dunlop, James Hillier and Ian Hutchinson. Record holder Alastair Seeley missed the race after his EHA Yamaha suffered a blow up during the second restart at University.

The Supersport race was red-flagged twice due to non-serious incidents. Three riders came off at Black Hill, including Spanish racer Victor Lopez, Daley Mathison and David Murphy in separate incidents in the initial two attempted race starts.

North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte with James Hillier (left) and James Hillier.

The third attempt at the race got underway around 3pm following delays due to rain, an oil spill at Black Hill, a track inspection at University following Seeley’s engine failure and a problem with electrical power cables at Heatherlea Avenue near York Corner in Portstewart.

Three-time North West 200 Superbike winner Glenn Irwin says he won’t race today unless conditions improve.

Irwin, who is due to start from pole position in the Superbike races on the

Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki, said riding in the wet on the roads ‘is not my thing’.

Glenn Irwin has ruled himself out of the North West 200 unless conditions improve.

“I have no interest in racing in these conditions and I will not be going in the first Superbike race - it is not my thing,” said Irwin.

“We have had a great week and this is part of road racing. There is not much you can do about it. It is getting worse, but if things improve, and it dries quickly, I may race later on.”

Stay tuned for live updates.

