JUDO: More success for local club

Coleraine Judo Club is pleased to report more success in the recent Abbey Judo Championships which were held at Edmond Rice College in Newtownabbey.

The Club returned with an impressive array of 14 medals comprising of four Gold, five Silver and five Bronze. Gold medallists were golden girl Caitlin Henry who has yet to lose a contest this year, Mairi Clements, Kirsten Henry, and Caitlin Moyne.

Silver medals were won by Yasser Akrami, Rubi Campbell, Ffion Clements, Amy Woodall and Rebecca Cuckoo who also won 10 points towards her 2nd Dan in the Senior Section. Bronze medallists were Sam Clements, Lucas Moyne, Ellie Johnston-Rankin, Orlaith Smyth and Amy Woodall.

Other success from the Judo Club was by Veteran Dr Paul Loan who recently travelled to London to compete at the High Wycombe Masters Championship where he won a gold medal against tough opposition in his age group.

Although having done a small amount of judo at Methody School in Belfast many years ago Paul has only recently returned to judo and is progressing by leaps and bounds along with Brazilian Ju-Jitsu at which he is also making significant progress.