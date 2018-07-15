Ireland draw with Italy in warm up match

Ireland shared the spoils with Italy in their final home game before the World Cup.

Italy took an unlikely lead in the 16th minute when a scuffed shot by Maryna Vynohradova deflected into the goal.

But it took less than 20 seconds for Ireland to respond as Katie Mullan sent a high reverse into the circle and Nikki Evans somehow managed to get a stick to deflect it just under the crossbar.

Zoe Wilson gave her side the deserved lead from their third penalty corner as her power strike from the top of circle was driven low into the corner.

The game evened out somewhat in the second half as Italy won two penalty corners in quick succession but Grace O’Flanagan made two fine saves.

Federica Carta drew the game level as she chipped over O’Flanagan after the initial penalty corner strike was saved.

Mullan won her side one final penalty corner in the dying minutes of the fixture, but the shot was sent high and wide as the game finished all square.