HOCKEY: Win for Portrush Firsts

Portrush First XI began the New Year in great style with a dominant display against Saintfield.

The match however didn’t start well for the North Coast men who began slowly. Saintfield broke away inside the first 10 minutes and although Matt Jordan made an impressive save, the Saintfield centre forward scored the rebound to make it 1-0.

Portrush hit back as Owen Farrell and Aaron Kerr combined brilliantly down the right to set up Barry McMullan who reverse hit brilliantly into the roof of the net.

Portrush soon made it 2-1 as Leon Smith combined with Steven Morrison who beat three defenders before slotting past the Saintfield keeper. The scoring hadn’t finished in the first half as Leon and Scott, who made many excellent forward runs from central-midfield, won a score corner. Aaron Kerr received the switch right and smashed it into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1

Portrush continued to press forward and although they dominated territory and possession couldn’t add to the scoring. Against the run of play Saintfield scored a second from a short corner to make it 3-2.

The Ports however didn’t let this set back frustrate them and chances still flowed. The result was confirmed when Barry, who was a handful for 70 minutes, scored from a switch left at a short corner.

The Portrush men are on their travels next week as they go to Mossley on Friday night.

Portrush Twos made it three wins from three after the Christmas break as they saw off Bangor Fives 3-0.

Portrush too the lead through Barry McMullan, who had a number of chances blocked by the defence or saved by the keeper, but at the fourth attempt fired into the top corner with an unstoppable reverse shot.

Portrush were able to add a second shortly afterwards when a shot was pulled to the far post and David Moore made no mistake from close range.

Portrush were able to seal the game with five minutes remaining when Andy D fired a long ball into the D to an unmarked Barry McMullan who rounded the keeper and fire home to score his second and cap a fine performance.

A comfortable win and a potential banana skin averted for the Ports who will be looking maintain their fine form in Junior five in a tough trip to South Antrim next Saturday.