HOCKEY: Lurgan take over top spot in Ulster Premier League

Lurgan have moved to the top of the Ulster Premier League for the first time this season after beating Ballymoney 2-0 with a goal in each half at the Joey Dunlop Centre on Saturday.

Their 13th win in a row leaves them two points clear of Queen’s, who have a game in hand.

Everything now points to a title showdown between the two teams, who meet head on in Lurgan tomorrow week.

Lauren Wright got the opener in first-half stoppage time from a penalty corner and Chloe McCann wrapped things up with 15 minutes remaining.

Lurgan coach Robbie McMinn said: “It was a tough match and they made it difficult for us but we’re obviously delighted with the win.

“Hopefully Ballymoney can now do us a favour when they play Queen’s but it’s looking like it will go down to the wire.

“But we are guaranteed second place now which means we are in the play-offs for the Irish Hockey League which has been our target all along.”

Meanwhile Ireland’s Under 18 girls completed a three-match series whitewash over France with a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Ireland’s Under 21 men lost their series with England 2-1 following a 3-2 loss in Saturday’s decider in Dublin.

Mossley clinched fourth place in the Ulster Premier after a 2-2 draw with Portadown while the title race will go to the wire.

Bangor need a draw with Kilkeel next Saturday to take the trophy while their opponents will triumph with a win at the fishing port venue.