FIGURE SKATING: McAllister bringing Ireland back to Junior Worlds

Sam McAllister will next week become the first skater to represent Ireland at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships since 2010.

The two-time Irish junior champion will be one of 49 skaters from 39 countries competing in the men's singles category at the event which takes place in Sofia, Bulgaria from March 5-11.

In order to qualify for the championships, each competitor had to obtain a set of minimum technical scores at International Skating Union (ISU) international competitions during the previous and/or current seasons.

Skaters who have appeared at the event in the past have gone on to represent their countries at European, World and Olympic level.

The Ballymoney native is the second skater from Ireland to make an appearance at the World Junior Championships. Viv Parnell-Murphy participated at the event in 2010 when it was held in The Hague, Netherlands.

"My main goal for this season was to make it to Junior Worlds and I am so excited to finally go to Bulgaria and compete for Ireland," McAllister said.

"I am ready to skate my best and make everyone who has supported me proud."

McAllister will begin his competition in the men's short programme on March 8.