English rider Sam West set for Irish road racing debut at Armoy in July

England’s Sam West will make his Irish National road racing debut at Armoy in July.

West, an established international road racer, will compete on a new Yamaha R6 provided by DTR and backed by cyclestore.co.uk.



The 31-year-old, from Wilmslow, said: “I’ve often thought about doing the National road races over the past ten years. Armoy and the Tandragree (100) were the two at the top of my list. I’ve been able to do the International races but taking time off work has always been difficult.

“This year I got talking to Bill (Kennedy) and that was it. I was sold and I had a bit more time to be able to do it this year, so will be going from the Southern 100 to Armoy then the Ulster and straight on to the classic TT.

“I’ll be a newcomer but I’m really excited about the 3.03-mile course, especially Church Bends and the Lagge,” added West, whose results at the Isle of Man TT included 16th and 13th in the Supersport races, 12th in the RST Superbike event and 13th in the Superstock race.

“Jonny Annett of OHA Motorsport will be helping out from Bangor as my number one and all being well I should be racing in the Supersport races along with the Open and the Race of Legends. Roll on the end of July.”

Armoy Clerk of the Course, Bill Kennedy, said he was delighted to have West on board for the 2019 event and reminded competitors that the closing date for entries is Monday, July 1.

"Sam has had an impressive set of results at the TT, the NW200 and the UGP, placing sixth and seventh respectively. I’ve no doubt that he’ll be a great addition to the line up at Armoy," he said.

“We’re now on countdown to the big event and with the closing date for entries, Monday 1st July, I would advise anyone thinking about entering to get their form submitted as soon as possible as the Club won’t be taking entries beyond the closing date. Entry forms can be downloaded from our website www.armoyroadraces.com.

“I’d just like to note that in the past we’ve been oversubscribed and that has its challenges so I really don’t want to turn away late entrants as I’ve got to adhere to a set of rules and guidelines. I’m sure there’ll be more announcements about who’s racing in the coming weeks.

"For now, I’d call on all road racers to get your entries in – don’t be leaving it until the last minute.”

Bike Week commences on Saturday July 20. Practice will take place on Friday, July 26 with the main race programme, including the Bayview Hotel 'Race of Legends', on Saturday, July 27.