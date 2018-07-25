Edwin May Nissan Five Mile Classic road race open for registration

The annual 'Edwin May Nissan Five Mile Classic' road race is now open for registration.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, it takes place on Wednesday 8th August, leaving from Coleraine Leisure Centre at 7.30pm.

Entries are invited from runners of all abilities and there will be a range of different categories with chip timing in place.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers said: "This race is a fantastic event suitable for beginners and more experienced road runners. It promises to be a great evening for everyone and I would encourage as many people as possible to sign up."

Brian Tohill, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Sport and Wellbeing Manager, said: "The race has been held annually for the last five years and continues to become more and more popular. With 20 different categories including a male and female wheelchair race and a veteran section, everyone can get involved.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the team at Coleraine Leisure Centre, Edwin May and Springwell Running Club for all their continued support."

For further details, please contact lisa.mullan@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone 028 7034 7211.

Registration for the event can be completed HERE or by filling out an application form available from Coleraine Leisure Centre.