Cycle through the Glens with Ballycastle Cycling Club

Ballycastle Cycling Club are finalising plans for their fourth annual sportive which takes place on Saturday 22nd September.

All funds raised this year will go to Marie Curie.

On the day cyclists can choose between two routes (80km and 125km) through the scenic Glens of Antrim and North Coast starting at McQuillans GAC on Whitepark Road, Ballycastle.

Leisure cyclists can enjoy the 80km circuit while the longer 125km loop will offer the more experienced cyclist challenging climbs and fast descents to test their level of fitness.

Routes will be fully marshalled with motorbike outriders, professional bike mechanics, broom wagons and first aid support.

There are two food stops along the way kindly sponsored by local business, Boyle’s Spar.

Cyclists can look forward to soup and sandwiches at the finish line and an opportunity to enjoy the banter with fellow riders.

Entries will be taken via Entry Central (£15) or £20 on the day.

For further information and entry please check out the Ballycastle CC Sportive Facebook page or contact manusmchenry@hotmail.com.