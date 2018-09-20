Coleraine Grammar School pupils excel for Northern Ireland

Six fourteen and fifteen year old Coleraine Grammar School pupils excelled whilst representing Northern Ireland in the Loughborough school games.

The creme of UK young athletes assembled in a tournament regarded as a springboard towards future Commonwealth or Olympic appearances.

The school pupils were entered in the indoor rowing event.

Georgie McLenaghan won a silver medal in the individual event, bronze in the team relay and had the honour of being presented with her medals by Olympic super star Dame Kathryn Granger. Jessica Hutton struck bronze in the team relay.

Noah Gordon finished an amazing fourth place in the individual event with team mate Angus Bryce coming a very credible sixth, their two team mates Oli Leitch and Sam Warner secured bronze in the team relay accompanied by Noah Gordon.

It was a huge honour for these six pupils to represent Northern Ireland and they did CGS and country proud.