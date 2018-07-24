Causeway Cycle Club gear up for Prudential Ride London

Causeway Cycle Club is gearing up for a 100-mile cycle around London this weekend as part of Prudential Ride London.

Nineteen cyclists from the north coast club are taking part in the event and have raised circa of £9000 which will go towards their chosen charity, Blind Veterans UK. Club chairman Robert Downes said: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated to meet our target. We last cycled this route in 2015 when the Blind Veterans were celebrating their 100th year and it was great to be part of it. “The charity will support anyone who has served in the armed forces or did national service and is now experienced severe sight loss.” Prudential RideLondon is the world’s greatest festival of cycling, with more than 100,000 cyclists expected to participate this weekend 28-29 July. This will be the fifth edition of the festival. The festival was developed by the Mayor of London, London & Partners and Transport for London in partnership with Surrey County Council. The event is managed by the London & Surrey Cycling Partnership (LSCP) and sponsored by Prudential. It combines the fun and accessible element of a free family ride in central London with the excitement of watching the world’s best professional cyclists race. Taking a cue from the London Marathon, amateur cyclists also participate by riding a 100-mile, 46-mile or 19-mile challenge on the same closed roads as the professional men, with the added incentive of raising money for good causes. The best action is broadcast live on TV both on BBC TV in the UK and internationally.