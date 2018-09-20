Busy week for Springwell runners

It was another busy and successful week for Springwell RC, with local road and trails races in Portglenone, Portrush and Davagh Forest and marathon running at what proved to be a historic Berlin Marathon.

The Portglenone 5k Road Race took place on Thursday 13th September as part of the Gig’n the Bann Cross Cultural Music and Dance Festival.

Springwell RCs Alison McAllister with her finishers medal at the Berlin Marathon

The 5k run was the first event of the festival and it attracted a quality field of over 200 runners, with all the proceeds going to the N.I. Hospice.

It was Mark McKinstry (North Belfast Harriers) and Pauline Thom (Ballymena & Antrim AC) who were the eventual winners with Jonny Steede (Glens Runners) and Jarleth Hughes (Termoneeny RC) second and third in the men’s race respectively and Paula Worthington (Ballymena Runners) and Leanne Sands (Acorns AC) claimed second and third in the ladies race.

Springwell RC Results - 34th Rodney McPhee 19.37 PB, 47th Karen McLaughlin 20.17, 71st Mark Neely 21.56 PB, 84th Leslie Ash 23.17, 106th Deborah McPhee 25.43 PB, 117th Debbie Tutty 25.58, 119th Mariette Mulvenna 25.59, 129th Andrew Wilmot 26.39, 130th David Campbell 26.42, 151st Joanne McClenaghan 27.57, 164th Emer Thompson 28.52 PB, 171st Rebecca Clarke 29.29, 173rd Monica McClenaghan 29.39, 177th Paula Chartres 29.50, 211th Caroline Owen 33.39, 225th Kenneth Bacon 35.40

With all the proceeds going to the Sports Academy George in South Africa the Bob & Bert’s North Coast 5 & 10k events took place on Friday 14th September.

After a day of heavy showers the weather settled to provide the 201 competitors with dry, if blustery conditions.

Both races started at 7pm adjacent to the Watersports Centre on the East Strand in Portrush and made their way along the beach towards the White Rocks.

At the White Rocks the 5k runners turned to run back along the beach and finish back at the centre, while the 10k runners made their way up the steep and winding road to the main road where they turned right to run back into Portrush.

The 10k route took the runners from Causeway Street back to the Watersports Centre where they ran onto the promenade, past the Arcadia and Blue Pool to Landsdowne Crescent.

After a lap of Ramore Head the runners returned along Landsdowne Crescent and Arcadia to finish back at the Watersports Centre.

In the 10k race it was Jonathan Scott (Mourne Runners) who led from start to finish, crossing the line in 35.12. David Jackson (Springwell RC) was second with a time of 37.43 and Fergus Lynch (unattached) completed the podium in 38.18.

In the ladies race Rebekah Nixon (Dromore AC) and Julie Murphy (Lagan Valley) matched each other stride for stride before Rebekah pulled away in the final stages of the race to win in 39.40 and finish 5th overall. Julie was second lady and 6th overall in 39.57. Cathy Hamilton (PACE Running Club) finished as third lady and 33rd overall in 45.25.

In the 5k events Lee Maginnis (Newry City Runners) won in 19.45 while, in second place and the winner of the ladies race, Bethany Nixon (Dromore AC) finished in a time of 21.27.

In the men's race Scott Fleming (Ballymena Runners) and Will Colvin (Springwell RC) finished second and third respectively in times of 21.27 and 23.57, while in the ladies Rowena Baker (unattached) and Mary McCollum (unattached) completed the top three with times of 28.53 and 30.20.

Springwell RC Results

10k - 2nd David Jackson 37.43, 10th David Sexton 40.25, 11th David McGaffin 40.57, 17th Richard Baker 42.36, 21st James McMullan 43.09, 28th Mervyn Thompson 44.55, 34th Mark Neely 45.20 PB, 51st Alan Platt 47.49 PB, 78th Janet Patrick 53.19, 94th Laura Wilson 55.50, 99th David Campbell 57.00, 112th Pauline Duke 1.01.51 PB

5k - 4th Will Colvin 23.57 (3rd male)

Amongst the 40,000 runners at Sunday’s record breaking Berlin Marathon were two members from Springwell RC.

Ryan Kennedy finished 6193rd in a time of 3.30.53 and Alison McAllister was 8221st with a time of 4.55.42.

The Kilomathon is a metric marathon of 26.2 kilometres through the scenic but challenging Davagh Forest.

Continuing her recent excellent form Springwell RC’s Karen McLaughlin produced another great run to win the event for the third consecutive year.

At other events over the weekend Barry McCluskey took part in the Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial in Waterford on Saturday 15th September finishing 593rd in a time of 30.34.

On Sunday Catherine Byers took part in the Tower of the Lake 10k in Bangor and finished 121st in 1.03.56.